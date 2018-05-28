The Lonely Island perform rare live show, debut new song: Watch

The Lonely Island

The Lonely Island will headline Comedy Central’s three-day comedy and music festival, Clusterfest, next month, delivering what they’re billing as their “first-ever concert.” Last night, however, the comedy hip-hop trio offered up not a concert, per se, but rather, their “first-ever warm up show for our first-ever concert” in Pasadena, CA. The trio performed viral hits like “Jizz in My Pants”, “I’m on a Boat”, and “I Just Had Sex”, and even debuted a new song.

In the below footage, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer present themselves as baseball sluggers Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, respectively, for a song that capitalizes on their real-life penchant for juicing. Later, Jorma Taccone emerges as football legend Joe Montana to deliver an absurdly dorky verse about, well, being Joe Montana. “Hear ye, hear ye/ I’m Joe Montana,” he raps, “When it comes to football/ I’m one bad mamma jamma!” Hear a portion of the new song, as well as “Jizz In My Pants”, below.

Brand new The Lonely Island track! Jose Canseco and Mark Mcgwire came and performed in person!!! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/qZjylmFLgj — Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018

Clusterfest goes down June 1st-3rd, 2018 at the Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Three-day GA and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website. You can also grab them here.