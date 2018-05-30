Thom Yorke debuts new song “The Axe” at solo tour kickoff: Video + Setlist

Thom Yorke, photo by Phili Cosores

Thom Yorke kicked off a short European solo tour on Monday night with a show at Florence, Italy’s Teatro Verdi. As a special treat for fans in the intimate 800-capacity theater, the Radiohead frontman began his encore with a brand new song reportedly titled, “The Axe”. Accompanied on stage by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri, Yorke blended the song right into the namesake track of Atoms for Peace.

Check out the performance below, along with the evening’s full setlist.

Setlist:

Interference

A Brain in a Bottle

Impossible Knots

Black Swan

I Am a Very Rude Person

The Clock

Two Feet Off the Ground

Amok (Atoms for Peace)

Not the News

Truth Ray

Traffic

Twist

Saturdays

Pink Section

Nose Grows Some

Cymbal Rush

Encore:

The Axe (live debut)

Atoms for Peace

Default (Atoms for Peace)

Yorke put out his last solo album, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, in 2014, but has been cryptically teasing a new release in recent months. Back in December, he debuted two more new songs, “I Am A Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays”. He’s also set to make his film scoring debut with Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

The Radiohead frontman still has a few solo shows coming up before he reconvenes with the band for their North American summer tour, so perhaps we’ll get more fresh material in the coming weeks.

Thom Yorke 2018 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 *

06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom *

06/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

06/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré *

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

06/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre *

06/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

06/13 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur *

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival

* = w/ Oliver Coates