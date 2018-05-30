Thom Yorke plays Radiohead’s scrapped James Bond theme “Spectre” live for first time: Watch

Thom Yorke, photo by David Brendan Hall

We weren’t big fans of the Sam Smith track that served as the sonic backbone of 2015’s James Bond flick Spectre, especially after hearing the song Radiohead composed that was ultimately turned down by the film’s producers. Aptly titled “Spectre”, Radiohead eventually shared the track for public enjoyment, though they’ve yet to play it live as a full band.

However, as Stereogum points out, the song served as the second encore to Thom Yorke’s solo set last night in Milan. Played solo with piano, Yorke’s rendition eschews the song’s cinematic strings, resulting in something infinitely more harrowing. Check out some fan-shot footage of Yorke’s “Spectre” below.

The “Spectre” debut comes on the heels of Yorke premiering a brand new solo song, “Axe”, in Florence on Monday night. He plays Zurich tonight, then will play nine more shows throughout the month of June. Lord knows what other surprises he might have in store. All this new music — “I Am A Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays” debuted back in December — bodes well for Yorke’s follow-up to 2014’s solo effort Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. In the meantime, he’s also prepping his film scoring debut with Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.