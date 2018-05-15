Tim Hecker shares new song “Rose Light”: Stream

Tim Hecker

Tim Hecker’s becoming an Adult Swim Single Series regular. The Canadian electronic artist contributed “Amps, Drugs, Mellotron” to the program back in 2014, then returned two years later with “Veil Scans”. Now, he’s back yet again with a brand new song, “Rose Light”.

The eerie, quivering track contains multitudes, folding in a variety of competing tones and complementary textures to create a kind of aural puzzle box. The immersive front half slowly gives way to an ambient denouement that, after so much dissonance, feels like a soft blanket. Listen to it below.

Hecker, whose last LP was 2016’s Love Streams, will also be playing a series of shows throughout the summer. Check out his schedule below.

Tim Hecker 2018 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Winnipeg, CA @ WE Cultural Centre

05/17 – Edmonton, CA @ 9910

05/18 – Edmonton, CA @ 9910

05/19 – Vancouver, CA @ Fortune Sound Club

05/31 – Innsbruck, AU @ Treibhaus

06/01 – St Petersberg, RU @ The Place

06/02 – Moscow, RU @ Pluton

06/09 – Zurich, CH @ Schauspielshaus

08/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Dekmantel (Shelter)