Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington are taking On Cinema At the Cinema on tour

Tim Heidecker

Over the last several years, comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington evolved their film review show On Cinema At the Cinema from a podcast to a web series to an Adult Swim TV series, cultivating along the way a bizarrely fertile expanded universe overflowing with pop culture skewering, political satire, and a whole host of bizarre supporting players. It is, no hyperbole, one of the funniest things on the internet. Now, the duo is taking its act on the road for a series of live dates.

After a few dates on the west coast next month, Heidecker and Turkington will take their film expertise and routine squabbles to the east coast before circling back to Los Angeles for a slot at the inaugural Adult Swim Festival. The “multi-media stage show,” which we’re hoping will contain clips from a few of Gregg’s “Popcorn Classics,” will also feature special guest appearances from friends of the show. Presumed guests include acclaimed D-lister Joe Estevez, Italian rockers (and DEKKAR members) Axiom and Manuel, and beloved W.C. Fields impersonator Mark Proksch.

See the full list of tour dates below.

On Cinema At The Cinema 2018 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/25 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House (early and late shows)

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival