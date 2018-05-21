Menu
Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington are taking On Cinema At the Cinema on tour

The satirical movie review show will bring film expertise and petty squabbles to a city near you

by
on May 21, 2018, 3:17pm
tim-heidecker-on-cinema-thumb
Tim Heidecker

Over the last several years, comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington evolved their film review show On Cinema At the Cinema from a podcast to a web series to an Adult Swim TV series, cultivating along the way a bizarrely fertile expanded universe overflowing with pop culture skewering, political satire, and a whole host of bizarre supporting players. It is, no hyperbole, one of the funniest things on the internet. Now, the duo is taking its act on the road for a series of live dates.

(Read: Tim Heidecker: A Man With a Country)

After a few dates on the west coast next month, Heidecker and Turkington will take their film expertise and routine squabbles to the east coast before circling back to Los Angeles for a slot at the inaugural Adult Swim Festival. The “multi-media stage show,” which we’re hoping will contain clips from a few of Gregg’s “Popcorn Classics,” will also feature special guest appearances from friends of the show. Presumed guests include acclaimed D-lister Joe Estevez, Italian rockers (and DEKKAR members) Axiom and Manuel, and beloved W.C. Fields impersonator Mark Proksch.

(Read: Gregg Turkington: The Internet’s True Film Buff)

See the full list of tour dates below.

On Cinema At The Cinema 2018 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/25 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House (early and late shows)
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival

On Cinema Tour

