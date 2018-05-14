Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey announces first-ever solo album

Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins, photo by James Cumpsty

Tom Bailey, co-founding member of new wave pioneers the Thompson Twins, has announced his first-ever solo album and his first new music altogether in some 25 years.

Entitled Science Fiction, the 10-track LP is due to arrive on July 13th. Bailey produced the album himself with assistance from Hal Ritson (Chemical Brothers, David Guetta). Recording took place in London, France, and New Zealand.

Bailey previously released the album’s closing track, “Come So Far”, as its lead single. Watch the song’s accompanying music video below. The album’s artwork and full tracklist can be found afterward.

Science Fiction Artwork:

Science Fiction Tracklist:

01. Science Fiction

02. What Kind Of World

03. Shooting Star

04. Feels Like Love To Me

05. Blue

06. If You Need Someone

07. Ship Of Fools

08. Work All Day

09. Bring Back Yesterday

10. Come So Far

In support of the album’s release, Bailey will hit the road alongside fellow 80’s institutions Boy George & Culture Club and The B-52s for a lengthy US tour this summer. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Tom Bailey 2018 Tour Dates:

06/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

06/30 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome ^

07/01 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre ^

07/03 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues ^

07/05 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino, Resort & Spa

07/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center For The Performing Arts ^

07/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits At The Moody Theater ^

07/11 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie ^

07/15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ^

07/17 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

07/20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium ^

07/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

07/24 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

07/25 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

07/27 – Boston, MA The Wang Theater ^

07/28 – Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium ^

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ^

08/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box At Borgata ^

08/05 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater At Foxwoods ^

08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Potawatomi Hotel And Casino

08/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath @ Amphitheatre

08/10 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fairgrounds ^

08/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrahs Council Bluff ^

08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark ^

08/29 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

08/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

08/31 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Pavilion ^

09/01 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Pavilion ^

09/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fairgrounds ^

09/05 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion ^

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre ^

09/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

09/08 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/13 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center ^

09/14 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center ^

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds ^

09/16 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre ^

09/18 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery ^

09/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery ^

09/21 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverick Center ^

09/22 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center ^

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino ^

09/28 – Cabazon, CA @ Morongo Casino Resort & Spa ^

09/29 – Las Vegas, CA @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

09/30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort ^

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson

^ = w/ Boy George and The B-52s