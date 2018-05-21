Tool dedicate Rock on the Range performance to “the friends and family of Chris Cornell”

Maynard James Keenan and Chris Cornell

Tool played a headlining set at Columbus’ Rock on the Range on Sunday night, and Alternative Nation reports that, after ripping through “The Grudge”, their first song of the evening, frontman Maynard James Keenan dedicated the set to “the friends and family of Chris Cornell.”

Cornell, the prolific singer behind Soundgarden and Audioslave, took his own life on May 18th of last year. He was originally slated to headline the festival with Soundgarden last year prior to his passing.

Tool, who are currently hosting a series of musical clinics while working on their long-awaited new album, also addressed how the new record is coming. “We fear the end of your patience.” Keenan told the crowd. “Things are progressing. Slow as fuck, but progressing.”

Below, check out some live clips from their set. Alice in Chains also paid tribute to Cornell at Rock on the Range.