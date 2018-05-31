Top Gun 2 begins production with Tom Cruise in starring role

Tom Cruise in Top Gun

Though we live in an age where no reboot is off limits, the prospect of 55-year-old Tom Cruise zipping back into a flight jumpsuit seems absurd. And yet here are on May 31st, 2018 with news that production on Top Gun 2 is officially underway.

Cruise broke the news on Twitter:

Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) is directing the sequel, stepping in for the film’s original director Tony Scott, who passed away five years ago. Per past interviews with Kosinski, Cruise’s character, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, remains an active duty member of the Air Force at a time. Kosinski elaborated: “The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn’t been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point. Now, here in 2017, the Navy’s been at war for 20 years. It’s just a different world now, so you can’t remake the first movie. It has to adapt.”

The film is formally titled Top Gun: Maverick and is aiming for a 2019 release. Not much else is known, though Val Kilmer, aka Iceman, previously said he’d be reprising his character Iceman.