Towkio is a lonely astronaut in video for SZA-featuring “Morning View”: Watch

Towkio ft. SZA -- Morning View

Savemoney crew member Towkio has plenty of friends in the music game. He’s the first artist to be signed by Rick Rubin in over two decades, and his debut album, WWW., features production from Lido, Knox Fortune, Carter Lang, and The Social Experiment members Peter Cottontale, Nico Segal, and Nate Fox. But in his new video for “Morning View”, which features another pal in SZA, the Chicago MC is all alone.

Directed by Todd Barrett, the clip finds Towkio alone on the moon after what seems to be a failed space mission. He’s low on the vital pills that are helping him stay alive, and all that’s keeping him going is the knowledge that his lady love is waiting for him back on Earth. He’s able to see her via video message, but it’s unclear how long it’s been since he’s had contact with his paramour. That is, until the very end of the clip…

Check it out below.