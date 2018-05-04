Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Travis Scott drops new song “Watch” featuring Kanye and Lil Uzi Vert: Stream

A massive collaboration coming ahead of Scott's forthcoming solo album, Astroworld

by
on May 03, 2018, 11:52pm
0 comments
Travis Scott and Kanye West

Earlier this year, Travis Scott teamed up with Quavo for the collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Now, he’s prepping a new solo LP called Astroworld, the follow-up to 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. While the album is still without a release date, Scott returns tonight with a new single. It’s called simply, “Watch”, and comes in the form of a collaboration featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. Take a listen below.

Scott is due to play a number of prominent festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York City, Osheaga in Montreal, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Austin City Limits.

Travis Scott's "Watch" Artwork

Previous Story
What We Do in the Shadows TV series coming to FX
Next Story
Rae Sremmurd releases long-awaited triple album SR3MM: Stream
No comments