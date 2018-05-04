Travis Scott drops new song “Watch” featuring Kanye and Lil Uzi Vert: Stream

Travis Scott and Kanye West

Earlier this year, Travis Scott teamed up with Quavo for the collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Now, he’s prepping a new solo LP called Astroworld, the follow-up to 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. While the album is still without a release date, Scott returns tonight with a new single. It’s called simply, “Watch”, and comes in the form of a collaboration featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. Take a listen below.

Scott is due to play a number of prominent festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York City, Osheaga in Montreal, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Austin City Limits.