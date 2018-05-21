TV Party: “Deep Dive: NBC’s Timeless, Season 2”

Timeless, NBC

Clint’s been temporarily displaced from time, so this week Allison is joined by co-pilot Kate Kulzick (and special guest Carly Lane, contributing editor for Syfy Fangrrls) to talk about the stellar season two of Timeless! NBC’s time-travel adventure show just finished a rip-roaring, entertaining sophomore season after being barely rescued from cancellation, with all the history jokes and fetching period costumes you can shake a stick at.

In the wake of its jaw-droppingly delicious season finale, our resident Clockblockers dig deep into their favorite episodes of the season, the MVPs of the show, and Carly’s incredible Syfy Wire piece on how the show (along with perennial TV Party fave Outlander) explores historical witch-hunts. So, strap in, steal some petticoats from a clothesline, and zip through Timeless with us – along with more renewal chat, and discussions of The Americans, Killing Eve and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hey, NBC. #RenewTimeless, would you please?

Timestamps:



3:20 – TV News: Final seasons for Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie, Ann Dowd’s response to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Jordan Peele’s Nazi show, Guillermo del Toro going to Netflix

17:34 – Picks of the Week:

Kate: The Americans, “The Summit” (FX)

Carly: Killing Eve, “Take Me to the Hole” (BBC America)

Allison: The Handmaid’s Tale, “Seeds” (Hulu)

Deep Dive – Timeless Season 2:

44:05 – Season 2 finale chat, “Chinatown”

1:06:34 – Discussion of Carly’s piece on Timeless, Outlander and TV’s treatment of historical witch-hunts

1:16:19 – Favorite Episodes:

Kate: “The Day Reagan was Shot”/”The General:

Carly: “Hollywoodland”/”The King of the Delta Blues”

Allison: “The War to End All Wars”/”Chinatown”

1:37:06 – MVP:

Carly: Abigail Spencer/costume designer Mari-An Ceo

Kate: Malcolm Barrett/writing/research team

Allison: the entire supporting cast (Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph et al.)/visual effects team

1:56:50 – Picks for Next Week:

Kate: Killing Eve finale (BBC America), The Break with Michelle Wolf premiere (Netflix), The Terror finale (AMC), Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here (Netflix)

Carly: The Expanse, “Delta-V” (Syfy)

Allison: The Americans, “Jennings, Elizabeth” (FX)