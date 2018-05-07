TV Party: “Deep Dive: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Snatch Game (with Sutton Lee Seymour)”

Sutton Lee Seymour

This week, Allison and Clint (along with Kate Kulzick) are joined by New York drag queen extraordinaire Sutton Lee Seymour to discuss that most hallowed of RuPaul’s Drag Race holidays – Snatch Game!

Together, we discuss the tops, bottoms and everything in between for season 10’s iteration of the classic Drag Race challenge, and also hearken back to Snatch Games of yesteryear.

Along the way, we find new ways to gush about BBC America’s Killing Eve, gab about the remixed fourth season of Arrested Development, and get a crash course in Steven Universe lore from Kate.

Timestamps:



2:41 – This Week in TV:

Kate: The White House Correspondents’ Dinner; Killing Eve, “Sorry Baby” (BBC America)

Clint: Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences (Netflix); The Goldbergs, “Opportunity of a Lifetime” (ABC)

Allison: The Americans, “Rififi” (FX); Adam Rippon on Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

19:55 – Deep Dive: Snatch Game

32:55 – Season 10: tops, middles, bottoms

1:15:29 – Snatch Games of Yesteryear



1:46:32 – Next Week in TV:

Allison: Little Women (PBS); Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Kate: Steven Universe, “Can’t Go Back/A Single Pale Rose” (Cartoon Network); Atlanta finale (FX)

Clint: Safe (Netflix)