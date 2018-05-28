TV Party: “From The Americans to Killing Eve to Westworld: The Best TV of May 2018”

HBO's Westworld

The sun’s out, the temperature’s rising, and yet another month of TV has come and gone — and the hosts of TV Party are ready to send it off in style! Film editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer joins us once again to weigh on everything we saw (and some we didn’t see) in May. (The short version: if you haven’t watched Killing Eve, get on that shit what’s wrong with you.)

Along with our effusive praise for BBC America’s spy-thriller smash hit, we dig deep into the news of the week (including some surprise renewals and exciting casting decisions), and pile more onto our pre-existing love for FX’s The Americans and HBO’s Barry and Westworld. In the meantime, NBC is doing Hair as a live musical, and we simply don’t know what to do with that information.

Add to that a murderer’s row of geek-outs over space operas, wrestling, and kiddie cooking competitions, and it’s just another week of delightful mayhem on TV Party.

Timestamps:

2:00 – TV News:

The Expanse renewed by Amazon, John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot(!), Mike White & John Hennigan joining Survivor, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen casting announcement

23:39 – Episode of the Month:

Consensus: Killing Eve, “God, I’m Tired” (BBC America)

Dom: Barry, “Chapter 8 – Know Your Truth” (HBO)

Allison: The Americans, “The Summit”/”Jennings, Elizabeth” (FX); Westworld, “Akane No Mai” (HBO)

Clint: The Expanse, “Delta-V” (Syfy)

48:53 – Performances of the Month:

Consensus: Matthew Rhys/Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Dom: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Allison: Rinko Kikuchi, Westworld (HBO)

Clint: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)



1:08:58 – What We Missed:

Clint: Masterchef Junior finale (Fox); Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon)

Dom: NXT (WWE Network)

Allison: Cobra Kai (Youtube Red)



1:19:04 – Next Week in TV:

Dom: Succession premiere(HBO)

Allison: Pose premiere (FX)

Clint: Reverie pilot (NBC)