TV Party: “From The Americans to Killing Eve to Westworld: The Best TV of May 2018”

The sun’s out, the temperature’s rising, and yet another month of TV has come and gone — and the hosts of TV Party are ready to send it off in style! Film editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer joins us once again to weigh on everything we saw (and some we didn’t see) in May. (The short version: if you haven’t watched Killing Eve, get on that shit what’s wrong with you.)
Along with our effusive praise for BBC America’s spy-thriller smash hit, we dig deep into the news of the week (including some surprise renewals and exciting casting decisions), and pile more onto our pre-existing love for FX’s The Americans and HBO’s Barry and Westworld. In the meantime, NBC is doing Hair as a live musical, and we simply don’t know what to do with that information.
Add to that a murderer’s row of geek-outs over space operas, wrestling, and kiddie cooking competitions, and it’s just another week of delightful mayhem on TV Party.
Timestamps:
2:00 – TV News:
The Expanse renewed by Amazon, John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot(!), Mike White & John Hennigan joining Survivor, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen casting announcement
23:39 – Episode of the Month:
Consensus: Killing Eve, “God, I’m Tired” (BBC America)
Dom: Barry, “Chapter 8 – Know Your Truth” (HBO)
Allison: The Americans, “The Summit”/”Jennings, Elizabeth” (FX); Westworld, “Akane No Mai” (HBO)
Clint: The Expanse, “Delta-V” (Syfy)
48:53 – Performances of the Month:
Consensus: Matthew Rhys/Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Dom: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Allison: Rinko Kikuchi, Westworld (HBO)
Clint: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
1:08:58 – What We Missed:
Clint: Masterchef Junior finale (Fox); Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon)
Dom: NXT (WWE Network)
Allison: Cobra Kai (Youtube Red)
1:19:04 – Next Week in TV:
Dom: Succession premiere(HBO)
Allison: Pose premiere (FX)
Clint: Reverie pilot (NBC)