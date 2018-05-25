Showtime to air all 18 episodes of Twin Peaks uninterrupted

Twin Peaks Season Three

Twin Peaks: The Return, which aired last summer, aired as a TV series out of necessity, not of choice. For writer and director David Lynch, the series’ third season is more or less an 18-hour movie, and, like most Lynch films, best enjoyed in one sitting. Of course, 18 hours is a helluva long time to sit down, so you’re forgiven if you haven’t revisited the series in such a manner just yet.

Well, here’s the good news: Showtime will be airing all 18 episodes of the season, uninterrupted and in sequential order, beginning on Saturday, June 2nd at 4:35 a.m. EST/PST. So, if the DVD set has eluded you thus far, this could be your prime opportunity to view the story as it was intended.

Below, revisit Eddie Vedder’s performance of “Out of Sand” from the season’s 16th episode.