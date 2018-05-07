Ty Segall to embark on solo acoustic tour of North America this fall

Ty Segall, photo by Colin McLaughlin

Prolific garage rocker Ty Segall kicked off 2018 with the release of the raucous, exploratory Freedom’s Goblin, which he’s been unleashing on audiences across the globe with the help of his Freedom Band. He’s still got a slew of European dates set with the band for this summer, but he’ll be going solo when he hits the road again this fall.

In October, Segall will begin an 18-date solo acoustic tour, which will find the noisemaker digging into deep cuts and live rarities as he traverses North America. He’ll be joined on select dates by Nashville guitar virtuoso William Tyler and Freedom Band staple Emmett Kelly.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Ty Segall 2018 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/25 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

05/26 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

05/27 – Winterthur, CH @Salzhaus

05/28 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

05/29 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

05/30 – Lillie, FR @ Aéronf

05/31 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This is Not a Love Song Festival

06/04 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/06 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

06/09 – London, UK @ Forum

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

06/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

06/16 – Athens, GD @ Gagarin 205

10/12-14 – Moreno Beach, Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library *

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (in the round) *!

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit *!

11/06 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground *!

11/07 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *!

11/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *!

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *!

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

11/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

11/15 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern and Music Hall *

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *#

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ One-Eyed Jack’s *#

* = solo acoustic

! = w/ William Tyler

# = Emmett Kelly