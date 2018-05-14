Ty Segall and White Fence announce new collaborative album, Joy, share “Good Boy”: Stream

Ty Segall and White Fence are teaming up for a new collaborative album titled Joy. It’s due to hit shelves July 20th through Drag City Records.
The 15-track Joy serves as the second joint LP from the two garage rock acts. Previously, they released the acclaimed debut, Hair, back in 2012. A press statement compares the two records:
Hair grew out of a simpler time, man! If, as the dyphrenic duo indeed affirm on Joy, rock in 2018 is dead, don’t come around here looking for no burial. Instead, find Tim and Ty caught up in the commencement of on-beyond rock; arriving without traveling from the same place, occupying one single headspace, finishing the other’s phrases, pulling licks from each other’s places.”
As a taste of what’s to come, the pair have shared “Good Boy”, the jangly, Beatles-esque lead single. Take a listen below.
Joy follows Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin solo LP, which dropped earlier this year. As for White Fence’s Tim Presley, Joy marks his second collaborative record of 2018 following Hippo Lite with Cate Le Bon.
Joy Artwork:
Joy Tracklist:
01. Beginning
02. Please Don’t Leave This Town
03. Room Connector
04. Body Behavior
05. Good Boy
06. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?
07. Rock Flute
08. A Nod
09. A Grin Without Smile
10. Other way
11. Prettiest Dog
12. Do Your Hair
13. She Is Gold
14. Tommy’s Place
15. My Friend
Segall and White Fence will bring Joy on the road for a handful of North American tour dates, including a set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival.
Ty Segall and White Fence 2018 Tour Dates:
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
10/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
10/10-14 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival