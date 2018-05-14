Ty Segall and White Fence announce new collaborative album, Joy, share “Good Boy”: Stream

Ty Segall and White Fence

Ty Segall and White Fence are teaming up for a new collaborative album titled Joy. It’s due to hit shelves July 20th through Drag City Records.

The 15-track Joy serves as the second joint LP from the two garage rock acts. Previously, they released the acclaimed debut, Hair, back in 2012. A press statement compares the two records:

Hair grew out of a simpler time, man! If, as the dyphrenic duo indeed affirm on Joy, rock in 2018 is dead, don’t come around here looking for no burial. Instead, find Tim and Ty caught up in the commencement of on-beyond rock; arriving without traveling from the same place, occupying one single headspace, finishing the other’s phrases, pulling licks from each other’s places.”

As a taste of what’s to come, the pair have shared “Good Boy”, the jangly, Beatles-esque lead single. Take a listen below.

Joy follows Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin solo LP, which dropped earlier this year. As for White Fence’s Tim Presley, Joy marks his second collaborative record of 2018 following Hippo Lite with Cate Le Bon.

Joy Artwork:

Joy Tracklist:

01. Beginning

02. Please Don’t Leave This Town

03. Room Connector

04. Body Behavior

05. Good Boy

06. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?

07. Rock Flute

08. A Nod

09. A Grin Without Smile

10. Other way

11. Prettiest Dog

12. Do Your Hair

13. She Is Gold

14. Tommy’s Place

15. My Friend

Segall and White Fence will bring Joy on the road for a handful of North American tour dates, including a set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival.

Ty Segall and White Fence 2018 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

10/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

10/10-14 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival