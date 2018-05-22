Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Tyler, the Creator shares new track “435”: Stream

The one-take verse was recorded during the rapper's Flower Boy tour

by
on May 22, 2018, 12:38pm
0 comments
Tyler, the Creator Green Vest Problem Child Natalie Somekh
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Natalie Somekh

Tyler, the Creator has dropped a handful of tracks over the last few months. “Okra” came in March, then “Rose Tinted Cheeks” in April, and he hoped on a remix of Drake and Trouble’s “Bring It Back” just for kicks. Now, “because why not,” he’s shared another new song called “435” along with a corresponding video.

In a tweet, Tyler said the track “was recorded like early Feb, just a verse I recorded in Philly on the Flower Boy tour, this is not an indication of how future things will sound.” Both the song and the video appear to be one take. The lyrics see the Odd Future MC call for more awards recognition (“They was playing at the ‘Grams, one nom ain’t enough/ Imma make sure that that shit ain’t happening again”) and shout out his favorite cologne (Prada’s Iris). Check out the clip, filmed by Luis “Panch” Perez, below.

Previous Story
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis calls rap music “more damaging than a statue of Robert E. Lee”
Next Story
The National announce Boxer Live in Brussels, share live version of “Fake Empire”: Stream
No comments