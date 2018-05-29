Weezer finally fulfill fan-led campaign by covering Toto’s “Africa”: Stream

Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye

For more than a year now, the Twitter account @WeezerAfrica has been campaigning Weezer to cover Toto’s classic “Africa”. In a bit of genius trolling last week, the Rivers Cuomo-led outfit acknowledged the #WeezerCoverAfrica fan campaign by releasing their take on Toto’s “Rosanna” instead.

Today, however, sees Weezer finally blessing the rains down in Africa: At long last, the indie rockers have shared their official rendition of the 1982 hit single. Listen to the anthemic cover below via YouTube. It’s also available to stream/download on a bunch of other platforms.

In April, Cuomo played a solo show filled with covers of the Smashing Pumpkins and Green Day. Weezer were expected to drop their Black Album last Friday, but that date came and went. Perhaps… an actual Toto covers album is in the works? C’mon internet, let’s get a #WeezerTotoCoversAlbum thing going.