Wet announces sophomore album, Still Run, shares “Lately”: Stream

Wet

Brooklyn’s Wet returned earlier this year with two new singles, “There’s a Reason” and “Softens”, setting the expectation that a new album from the CoSigned synth pop outfit was on the way. Now, the band’s sophomore album has officially been announced; it’s called Still Run, and it drops globally on July 13th via Columbia Records.

With the announcement comes a lo-fi music video for new single, “Lately”, a gauzy, vulnerable cut about an imbalanced relationship. “There’s always something wrong/ It must be my fault/ We always got along/ but not on my terms.” Wet’s Kelly Zutrau directed the clip herself.

“I’ve never made a music video by myself, I didn’t even consider that an option but when I was thinking about this song I couldn’t imagine doing it another way,” she says in a statement. “I didn’t want to collaborate and have to explain what I wanted and fight to be heard, I just wanted to try to access something real in myself and have it be an intimate experience for the viewer. I realized that I might have the best luck doing that on my own. I also just wanted to have fun, so I hope that comes through. ”

It does. Watch the video and stream the song below.

Zutrau adds, “The album, and this track in particular, are about leaving dysfunctional relationships even when it is easier to stay. It’s also a call to myself to keep doing, running, making things in an overwhelming world. To not get stuck in comfortable situations if they’re not helping you to grow and live. It’s a documentation of my attempt to get control of my life, my relationships and my art and the losses I experienced in that process.”

Wet’s upcoming North American tour kicks off next week. Check out the dates below, as well as the new album’s artwork and tracklist.

Still Run Artwork:



Still Run Tracklist:

01. Still Run

02. There’s A Reason

03. You’re Not Wrong

04. Lately

05. Softens

06. 11 Hours

07. This Woman Loves You

08. Out Of Tune

09. Visitor

10. Love Is Not Enough

Wet 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

05/16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

05/17 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

05/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever *

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

06/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

* = w/ No World