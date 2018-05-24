Will Smith teases return to music, previews new song “To the Clique”: Watch

Will Smith in the studio

For the last several years, Will Smith has been teasing his return to music. Back in 2015, he revealed the existence of 30 new songs, but to date we’ve only heard one of them — a DJ Jazzy Jeff collaboration called “Get Lit”. And though he reunited with Jazzy Jeff for a pair of festival performances last summer, plans for a full-fledged tour have thus far fallen by the wayside.

Tonight, however, Smith has shared a new video from inside the studio. “At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie, and an album ever year. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” Smith says to open the video. “I’m excited, I’m re-energized and I’m creating wildly like I used to… I got the beast back.”

We then get a preview of a new track called “To the Clique”, which hears Smith make references to his early success as the Fresh Prince and his current status as the patriarch of “the real-life Incredibles.” The video closes with the promise that new music is “coming soon.” Watch the video below.

Smith’s last studio album came back in 2005 with Lost and Found.