State of the Empire
A Lucasfilm speculation podcast that looks for news in Alderaan places

The Long Road to Willow 2 with Screenwriter Bob Dolman

Thirty years later, we look at the inevitable return of a Lucasfilm classic!

by
on May 24, 2018, 11:30am
0 comments

Welcome to Willow Watch, a podcast dedicated to Lucasfilm’s 1988 fantasy epic in which breaking news comes in all sizes, and obsessive fandom is the greatest magic of all.

Willow Watch has been a recurring feature since our Star Wars podcast, State of the the Empire, began in 2012, back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and we immediately asked: Does … that mean there could be more Willow?

Over the years we’ve learned that the answer is an emphatic “YES!” Not only do we want it, not only do the cult film’s myriad fans want it, but the stars and the director want it too.

Now, just in time for Willow‘s 30th anniversary, director Ron Howard has returned to Lucasfilm with Solo: A Star Wars Story, he’s working again with Warwick Davis, and he’s admitted there could be more Willow on the way.

THE BONES HAVE SPOKEN!

In celebration, we’re doing a series of Willow Watch specials throughout 2018. First up, we’re recounting the past six years of Willow rumors and discoveries, archiving the best of our Willow Watch segments embedded in State of the Empire.

In these first two episodes, we’ve chronicled the long road to the hypothetical “Willow 2” — from our exclusive, in-depth interview with screenwriter Bob Dolman to the tongue-in-cheek speculation to the barrage of legitimate rumors and hearsay that have culminated in this uncanny moment where dreams and fate have intertwined!

Links

Our interview with Willow screenwriter Bob Dolman
The Willow Animated Series Production Art

