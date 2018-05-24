Win Tickets to Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18

Cal Jam 18

Of all the artist-curated music festivals that have been popping up over the last few years, few pack the pure rock and roll punch as the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam. Coming back for a sophomore edition this October 5th and 6th to San Bernardino, California’s Glen Helen Regional Park, Cal Jam 18 will bring together another lineup of guitar-smashing, face-melting musicians from icons to up-and-comers.

Unsurprisingly, Dave Grohl and the boys will headline the fest themselves, but they’ve tapped a number of friends worthy of top billing to fill out the days. Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Garbage, Tenacious D, Billy Idol, Greta Van Fleet, Manchester Orchestra, Deer Tick, Silversun Pickups, The Front Bottoms, Slaves, METZ, Thunderpussy, and Anna Von Hausswolff are all set to perform on Cal Jam’s four stages.

Tickets are on sale now, but we’re going to save you some trouble. Consequence of Sound is giving away four (4) pairs of two-day passes. Yes, that means four of you, lucky winners, will get yourself a pair of tickets to catch all the glorious rock this October. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you don’t see the widget, click here.

