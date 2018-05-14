Women’s advocacy group calls on Spotify to remove Eminem, Chili Peppers, and other artists accused of sexual misconduct

Anthony Kiedis

Last week, Spotify flexed its new hate content policy by removing the music of R. Kelly and XXXTentacion, two artists with a long history of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse, from its playlists and algorithmic recommendations. Now, women’s advocacy group UltraViolet is urging the streaming giant to do the same with other artists accused of sexual abuse.

In an open letter, UltraViolet executive director Shaunna Thomas specifically calls out the likes of Chris Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nelly, Eminem, Don Henley of The Eagles, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Ted Nugent, citing them as artists “who continue to profit from your promotion.”

“Every time a famous individual continues to be glorified despite allegations of abuse, we wrongly perpetuate silence by showing survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence that there will be no consequences for abuse,” she writes. “That has a cultural effect far beyond one individual artist.”

The hope is that Spotify taking a stand will inspire other music-streaming services to do the same.

While some of the artists on their list—Brown, Nelly, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, in particular—have had their allegations of misconduct make headlines recently, others have been forgotten by history. If you’re wondering why artists like Tyler and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are listed, revisit Alex Young’s essay, The Uncomfortable Disregard for Legendary Rockers’ Sexual Misconduct, from last fall.