YG, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, 2 Chainz join forces for “Big Bank”: Stream

2 Chainz (photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes), YG (photo by Killian Young), Nicki Minaj, Big Sean (photo by Philip Cosores)

Compton rapper YG is set to release his latest album, Stay Dangerous, this summer via 4Hunnid/Def Jam. After sharing “Suu Whoop” back in March, he’s now dropped a guest-heavy cutt called “Big Bank”.

“Big Bank” features a super simple beat from Mustard, over which YG, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz trade braggadocios verses about how they spend their millions. Take a listen below.

In related news, Nicki Minaj recently pushed back the release of her own new album, Queen. It’s now set to arrive in August.