YG, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, 2 Chainz join forces for “Big Bank”: Stream

Compton rapper YG is set to release his latest album, Stay Dangerous, this summer via 4Hunnid/Def Jam. After sharing “Suu Whoop” back in March, he’s now dropped a guest-heavy cutt called “Big Bank”.
“Big Bank” features a super simple beat from Mustard, over which YG, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz trade braggadocios verses about how they spend their millions. Take a listen below.
In related news, Nicki Minaj recently pushed back the release of her own new album, Queen. It’s now set to arrive in August.