Zack Snyder’s next project will be Ayn Rand’s libertarian fever dream, The Fountainhead

After the disaster that was this decade’s Atlas Shrugged trilogy, only a filmmaker with the clout of Zack Snyder could get an Ayn Rand property made in Hollywood. In response to a fan question, the Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director has announced on social media site Vero that his next project will be an adaptation of Rand’s 1943 novel The Fountainhead, per Deadline .

This isn’t the first time Snyder has floated the idea of adapting the novel, a favorite of right-leaning libertarians. In 2016, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I have been working on The Fountainhead. I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something,” he explained. “Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.”

The Fountainhead tells the story of an iconoclastic architect whose works defy the architectural establishment. The protagonist, Howard Roark, represents what Rand believed to be the ideal man. Snyder’s adaptation will presumably follow war flick The Last Photograph, which Snyder has said will be his official follow-up to Justice League.

Rand’s novel was previously adapted for the screen back in 1949, with Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal starring.