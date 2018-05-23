Zayn shares new song “Entertainer” and video: Stream

Zayn in his "Entertainer" video

Zayn Malik continues to tease his yet-unannounced sophomore follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. The former One Direction member shared the Sia-featuring “Dusk Till Dawn” back in the fall and “Let Me” just last month. Now he’s back with another new single and video, this time called “Entertainer”.

The clip serves as a prequel to the visuals for “Let Me”. In “Entertainer”, we find out how Zayn came across the woman he’s so willing to fight for: in a strip club, of course. Catching her eye with that look of doe-eyed stupor, the two spend a sensual night together. But when his lady love disappears in the morning, Zane returns to the club to track her down.

