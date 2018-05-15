Zombieland 2, featuring the original cast, on track for 2019 release

Zombieland

The zombie craze in pop culture may have peaked some time ago, in the salad days when The Walking Dead was still good and “zombie survival guide” books were a fun novelty instead of something that your well-meaning aunt won’t stop buying you for Christmas. But one of the more enduring pieces of pop culture to come out of that moment is 2009’s Zombieland, which embraced comedy alongside gross-out zombie violence and became a massive sleeper hit.

The original left plenty of room for future installments, but it was unclear exactly when Sony would cash in on a guaranteed new property. Then Emma Stone went on to win an Oscar, and Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin all went on to other ventures as well. It seemed as though Zombieland might become (god forbid) a one-and done venture, a strange trifle of the horror genre that would live on through cable TV re-broadcasts forever. But now, as the movie’s original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick make the press rounds for Deadpool 2, they acknowledged that another go-around with the motley crew of zombie hunters is likely in the works.

In an interview with Vulture, Wernick hyped the possibility, saying that “We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release…with the original cast, by the way,” Wernick added.

There’s some vague language in there, but it’s the best indication yet that Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock will be saddling up with their chainsaws once more.