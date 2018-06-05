ye collaborator 070 Shake shares new “Mirrors” video: Watch

070 Shake, photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Kanye West’s new album, ye, may be much shorter than anyone anticipated, but it still packs in plenty of the same ambition we’ve come to expect from the rap icon. And, at least when it comes to the production and curation of guest talent, Yeezy knocks it out of the park. One collaborator in particular, rising rapper/singer 070 Shake, nearly hijacks the spotlight of the entire project from Kanye himself.

Hailing from New Jersey and only 20 years old, 070 Shake dominates on ye’s “Ghost Town”, which, in itself is a triumphant feat considering how solid the track already is with its brilliant use of soul samples and added contributions from Kid Cudi and PARTYNEXTDOOR. 070 Shake’s outro is flanked by crashes of percussion and the uplift of electric guitar, but its her vocal performance (I forget where I read this, but a writer pinned it as “emo” and I can’t agree more) that makes this specific moment one of the album’s most unforgettable. When she belts “I put my hand on a stove to see if I still bleed/ And nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free,” it’s almost like watching the seas part — that’s how powerful she conveys her sense of liberation.

Now that Kanye’s album is out, naturally all eyes are on 070 Shake and what she has in store in the future. She released her debut EP, Glitter, back in March through G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, and is currently aiming to drop her first-ever full-length album, Yellow Girl, sometime next year. In the meantime, today she’s shared a new music video for “Mirrors”, one of the highlights off Glitter.

Directed by J.R. Bloom, the visual continues to extend 070 Shake’s brand. There’s both a toughness and sensitivity on display here, as the musician cruises down a highway, intent on not only driving away literally from some place, but driving away from a past and memories that have held her back. “I break the mirrors into pieces/ I just can’t escape from the demons, I think I gotta end them,” she sings on the chorus as she speeds down an empty road.

Check it out below.

And because 070 Shake is definitely one to watch, make sure to revisit her full Glitter EP.