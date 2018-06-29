070 Shake stays vulnerable in new video for “I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone”: Watch

070 Shake in "I Laugh When I'm With Friends But Sad When I'm Alone" video

Though still a rising artist, 070 Shake has nabbed coveted real estate on some of this month’s biggest rap records. She contributed to Pusha-T’s Daytona, Nas’ NASIR, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., and of course, Kanye West’s ye, where she knocked out her “Ghost Town” feature.

The New Jersey rapper/singer born Danielle Balbuena has also made sure to highlight her own solo material, as she released a music video for her “Mirrors” single a few weeks back. 070 Shake returns today with another clip, this time for “I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone”, the opening song on her debut EP, Glitter.

Here, we find 070 Shake singing the track from the shadows, firmly holding onto both her privacy and her vulnerability. She engages in pointed and cathartic movements — like something out of a performance art piece — further emphasizing the realness of what she’s going through.

Check it out below.

Glitter is out now and deserves your time.