FX, Killing Eve lead 2018 Television Critics Association Awards nominations

Donald Glover, Sandra Oh, Keri Russell (FX/BBC America)

This morning, the Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the 34th Annual TCA Awards, which will celebrate the best of the 2017-2018 television season. Fittingly for a network that recently, and largely simultaneously, aired two of the best shows of the century so far, FX leads the pack with 10 overall nominations. BBC America’s freshman hit Killing Eve racked up the most nominations for an individual series, including nods for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

The TCA splits its individual awards into the categories of comedy and drama, but does not divide them by gender. As such, this year’s roster sees The Americans stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell nominated in the same category, while Consequence of Sound’s 2017 TV Performer of the Year, Rachel Bloom, is in a lineup that also includes The Good Place’s Ted Danson, and Donald Glover, who won the category in 2017. 2018 also marks the first year for a new category, Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows; nominees include Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, among others.

One surprise: the single nomination for Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return, in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries. Other surprising showings include shutouts for both HBO’s Westworld and AMC’s critically-acclaimed (and dearly departed) Halt and Catch Fire.

Other highlights include nominations for Sarah Polley’s Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace (Netflix), Bill Hader’s dark hitman comedy Barry (HBO), Darren Criss’ electric turn in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), reality juggernauts RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and Queer Eye (Netflix), and a bittersweet nod for CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The August 4th ceremony is set to be hosted by Robin Thede, of BET’s critically acclaimed series The Rundown with Robin Thede. Nominees (and later winners) are selected by the organization’s membership, which consists of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from throughout the U.S. and Canada. The awards take place during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Wednesday, July 25th through Wednesday, August 8th.

Read the nominees below. The winners of the Career Achievement and Heritage Award categories will be announced at a later date.

For more TV news and commentary, check out Consequence of Sound’s TV Party podcast hosted by Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington.

^ — indicates 2017 winner in category

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX

Keri Russell, The Americans – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX ^

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN

60 Minutes – CBS

Blue Planet 2 – BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

The Vietnam War – PBS

Wild Wild Country – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show – PBS

Nailed It! – Netflix

Project Runway – Lifetime

Queer Eye – Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel

Muppet Babies – Disney Junior

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Sofia the First – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace – Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Howards End – Starz

Patrick Melrose – Showtime

The Tale – HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry – HBO

Counterpart – Starz

GLOW – Netflix

Killing Eve – BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Mindhunter – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans – FX

The Crown – Netflix

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu ^

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta – FX ^

Barry – HBO

GLOW – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

One Day at a Time – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans – FX

Atlanta – FX

The Good Place – NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu ^

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

Editor’s Note: TV Editor Allison Shoemaker is a voting member of the TCA.