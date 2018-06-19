FX, Killing Eve lead 2018 Television Critics Association Awards nominations

This morning, the Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the 34th Annual TCA Awards, which will celebrate the best of the 2017-2018 television season. Fittingly for a network that recently, and largely simultaneously, aired two of the best shows of the century so far, FX leads the pack with 10 overall nominations. BBC America’s freshman hit Killing Eve racked up the most nominations for an individual series, including nods for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.
The TCA splits its individual awards into the categories of comedy and drama, but does not divide them by gender. As such, this year’s roster sees The Americans stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell nominated in the same category, while Consequence of Sound’s 2017 TV Performer of the Year, Rachel Bloom, is in a lineup that also includes The Good Place’s Ted Danson, and Donald Glover, who won the category in 2017. 2018 also marks the first year for a new category, Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows; nominees include Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, among others.
One surprise: the single nomination for Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return, in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries. Other surprising showings include shutouts for both HBO’s Westworld and AMC’s critically-acclaimed (and dearly departed) Halt and Catch Fire.
Other highlights include nominations for Sarah Polley’s Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace (Netflix), Bill Hader’s dark hitman comedy Barry (HBO), Darren Criss’ electric turn in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), reality juggernauts RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and Queer Eye (Netflix), and a bittersweet nod for CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
The August 4th ceremony is set to be hosted by Robin Thede, of BET’s critically acclaimed series The Rundown with Robin Thede. Nominees (and later winners) are selected by the organization’s membership, which consists of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from throughout the U.S. and Canada. The awards take place during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Wednesday, July 25th through Wednesday, August 8th.
Read the nominees below. The winners of the Career Achievement and Heritage Award categories will be announced at a later date.
^ — indicates 2017 winner in category
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX
Keri Russell, The Americans – FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX ^
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN
60 Minutes – CBS
Blue Planet 2 – BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
The Vietnam War – PBS
Wild Wild Country – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show – PBS
Nailed It! – Netflix
Project Runway – Lifetime
Queer Eye – Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel
Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Sofia the First – Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace – Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Howards End – Starz
Patrick Melrose – Showtime
The Tale – HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry – HBO
Counterpart – Starz
GLOW – Netflix
Killing Eve – BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Mindhunter – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans – FX
The Crown – Netflix
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu ^
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta – FX ^
Barry – HBO
GLOW – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
One Day at a Time – Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans – FX
Atlanta – FX
The Good Place – NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu ^
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
