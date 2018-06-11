A Perfect Circle expand North American tour with fall tour dates

A Perfect Circle have added a slew of dates to their headlining tour of North America this fall, with new shows scheduled in Kentucky, Baltimore, Detroit, and more. They’ll also be playing New Orlean’s Voodoo Experience in late October. See the updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.
The band has also shared a preview of its recently released deluxe box set of Eat the Elephant. As we recently reported, in addition to a vinyl, CD, custom deck of cards, the box set includes a full-length visual recreation of Eat the Elephant directed by Patti Smith documentarian Steven Sebring (Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band, Dream of Life). The band calls it “the world’s first hologram album,” and just dropped a 2D version of its clip for “The Contrarian” on YouTube for all to see.
The clip represents just a portion of Sebring’s 58-minute film, which follows the album’s arc through the eyes of a young girl. To experience it, you have to download an app using the included code and place an upside-down prism on top of your phone. You’ll probably want to do that, too, as the version they just shared was clearly not meant to be viewed in 2D. Regardless, check it out below and order the box set here.
A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid
06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival
07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/03 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/06 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Events Center
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center
11/14 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
11/17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center
11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Scotland Glasgow Academy
12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
12/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena Pavilion
12/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
12/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg
12/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
12/16 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
12/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/19 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica