A Perfect Circle expand North American tour with fall tour dates

A Perfect Circle, photo by Tim Cadiente

A Perfect Circle have added a slew of dates to their headlining tour of North America this fall, with new shows scheduled in Kentucky, Baltimore, Detroit, and more. They’ll also be playing New Orlean’s Voodoo Experience in late October. See the updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.

The band has also shared a preview of its recently released deluxe box set of Eat the Elephant. As we recently reported, in addition to a vinyl, CD, custom deck of cards, the box set includes a full-length visual recreation of Eat the Elephant directed by Patti Smith documentarian Steven Sebring (Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band, Dream of Life). The band calls it “the world’s first hologram album,” and just dropped a 2D version of its clip for “The Contrarian” on YouTube for all to see.

The clip represents just a portion of Sebring’s 58-minute film, which follows the album’s arc through the eyes of a young girl. To experience it, you have to download an app using the included code and place an upside-down prism on top of your phone. You’ll probably want to do that, too, as the version they just shared was clearly not meant to be viewed in 2D. Regardless, check it out below and order the box set here.

A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/03 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/06 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Events Center

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

11/14 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

11/17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Scotland Glasgow Academy

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

12/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena Pavilion

12/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

12/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg

12/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

12/16 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

12/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/19 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica