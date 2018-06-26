A Quiet Place writers to adapt Stephen King’s The Boogeyman

Stephen King

With A Quiet Place raking in the big bucks at the box office, writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods pretty much have carte blanche to do whatever they want right now. So, it’s endearing that they plan to followup their monster hit with another monster movie–one from the mind of Stephen King.

According to Deadline, the two writers are closing a deal with Twentieth Century Fox to finally make a feature-length film out of King’s incredible Night Shift short story, “The Boogeyman”. Over the years, it’s been adapted into short films by various indie filmmakers, but nothing of this magnitude.

The harrowing story follows a troubled father who recounts a godawful past to his therapist that involves his son’s bedroom closet and a handful of unexplained murderers. In short, there’s something in the closet and it’s not a pair of khakis. It’s something goddamn terrifying.

Judging from the duo’s recent tweet, it would appear the story’s in good hands:

Ever since we were children, our nightmares have been fueled by the "King" of Horror… so we are absolutely thrilled and honored to be adapting @StephenKing's THE BOOGEYMAN for @20thcenturyfox and 21 Laps! https://t.co/mVWthrVAkZ — Beck/Woods (@beckandwoods) June 26, 2018

