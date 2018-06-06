Lady Gaga makes her feature film debut in A Star is Born: Watch the trailer

Lady Gaga in A Star is Born

Lady Gaga makes her feature film debut in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born. Ahead of the film’s October 5th release, the first trailer has arrived and you can watch it below.

In addition to directing the film, Cooper stars as a musician named Jackson Maine, “who discovers— and falls in love with – struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.”

The film also stars Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.

In addition to her on-screen role as Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.