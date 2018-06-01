ASAP Ferg shares new song “Harlem Anthem”: Stream

A$AP Ferg, photo by Philip Cosores

Remember Kyrie Irving’s Uncle Drew character from those Pepsi commercials? Well, he’s getting a movie, and the best thing it probably has going for it is a soundtrack featuring heavy hitters like Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, French Montana, Leikeli47, G-Eazy, Dipset, Logic, and more. (And yes, Irving himself has a song…) We’ve already heard the ASAP Rocky, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage collaboration “Cocky”, and now ASAP Ferg has shared his contribution, “Harlem Anthem”.

Perky and energetic, the cut’s b-ball-centric lyrics float over stadium-filling beats, blaring horns, and rippling electric guitar. We’re sure it’ll sound great underscoring the dunks of Irving and co-stars Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, and, hey, Nick Kroll.

Check it out below:

The Uncle Drew soundtrack is out June 15th, with the film coming two weeks later on June 29th. The album art and tracklist are below.

Uncle Drew OST Artwork:

Uncle Drew OST Tracklist:

01. “Harlem Anthem” – A$AP Ferg

02. “1942” – G-Eazy feat. Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir

03. “New Thang” – French Montana & Remy Ma

04. “Cocky” – A$AP Rocky Gucci Mane & 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track

05. “I Can Feel It” – GoldLink feat. H.E.R.

06. “Light Flex” – Tone Stith feat. 2 Chainz

07. “Chain Gang” – Leikeli47 feat. Clyde Guevara

08. “Ballin” – Logic

09. “Records” – Cousin Stizz

10. “Stronger” – Dipset

11. “I Need Your Lovin” – Nao

12. “Stay” – Khalid

13. “Us” – Kid Ink feat. Elley Duhé

14. “What’s the Play” – Wiz Khalifa

15. “Clap Your Hands” – Grace

16. “Ridiculous” – Kyrie Irving feat. LunchMoney Lewis

Here’s the Uncle Drew trailer, too, if you’re up for it.