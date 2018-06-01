ABC, Sara Gilbert in talks for Darlene-centered Roseanne reboot: Report

A Roseanne reboot sans Roseanne Barr

ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne following another of the Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter outbursts was huge news this week, and as it turns out, that story might not be over. TMZ reports that sources “familiar with the situation” have told the outlet that network executives have been in talks with Sara Gilbert to reboot (and re-brand) the reboot. According to TMZ, the new take on the show would center on Gilbert’s character Darlene.

According to the outlet, Gilbert, who also served as an Executive Producer on the 2018 Roseanne, has been calling cast members to determine interest level. TMZ’s sources note that John Goodman is “very interested.” The report also notes that ABC executives are “desperately trying to salvage the jobs of those who were affected by its swift decision to cancel the show earlier this week … especially for the writers and crew.”

The cancellation came hours after Barr’s racist remarks, directed at Valerie Jarrett. She later insisted her remarks were the result of a dose of Ambien, forcing Ambien to note that racism is not, in fact, a side effect of its drug.