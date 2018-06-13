Ace of Base Reflects on the 25th Anniversary of The Sign

Ace of Base on Kyle Meredith

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Ace of Base songwriter Jonas Berggren talks to Kyle Meredith about the 25th anniversary of hit album The Sign and how the band developed their unique pop-reggae sound. He also explains why Ace of Base put out different versions of their albums under different titles in the United States, reacts to his band’s influence on artists like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, and breaks down why record labels think some songs are “too European” for American audiences.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter