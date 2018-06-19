Alessia Cara performs new single “Growing Pains” on Fallon: Watch

Alessia Cara on The Tonight Show, photo via NBC

Alessia Cara returned last week with “Growing Pains”, the first single taken from her upcoming, sophomore album. On Monday evening, the Canadian songwriter visited The Tonight Show to showcase the new song live on TV for the first time. Dressed in an oversized suit (like the one featured in the track’s artwork and lyric video), Cara pulled off an emphatic performance in which she could be seen bopping about the stage and gripping her mic.

Prior to her musical appearance, Cara sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for a brief chat. They discussed her impressive Best New Artist win at the Grammys as well as that one time she totally pranked former tour mates Coldplay by hiding inside of a stuffed bear.

Check out both Tonight Show videos below, followed by footage of her prank.

Cara’s last full-length was Know It All from 2015.