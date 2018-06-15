Alessia Cara goes through “Growing Pains” on new song: Stream

Alessia Cara, photo by Philip Cosores

Alessia Cara released her debut album, Know It All, back in 2015. In the three years since, she’s not only ascended to the top of the charts with “Scars to Your Beautiful” and “Here”, but also a Grammy for Best New Artist (beating out the likes of Khalid, SZA, and Lil Uzi Vert). The Canadian indie pop songwriter is now teasing her follow-up record with a new single titled, “Growing Pains”.

Here, the Ontario-born artist proves that fame and fortune can’t buy happiness, especially when you’re still young — she turns 22 next month — and settling into yourself. “And I guess the bad can get better, gotta be wrong before it’s right,” Cara sings over a bubbly beat, later adding, that “the growing pains, growing pains, they’re keeping me up at night.” For what it’s worth, they keep me up at night, too, and I’m no longer in my 20s. Hang in there, Alessia.

Take a listen below via its official lyric video.

Cara recently contributed to Revamp, a pop-oriented tribute album to Elton John which also features Florence and the Machine, Sam Smith, and Coldplay.

“Growing Pains” Artwork: