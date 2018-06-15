Alice Glass releases new song “Mine” and haunting video: Stream

Alice Glass (Screenshot: "Mine")

Alice Glass announced her split from Crystal Castles in 2014, and last year revealed the reasons behind that split in a statement that accused former bandmate Ethan Kath of years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. That experience informed “CEASE AND DESIST”, a track released in January that she called “a call to arms for all survivors.”

Survival continues to be a theme of her work of late, if “Mine” in any indication. It’s a haunting track, a perfect backdrop for Glass’s lilting, almost otherworldly voice, and the video is similarly affecting. Through a press release, Glass addressed its origins, its resonances, and the concepts it explores (per Pitchfork):

“‘Mine’ is about someone who hurts themselves in an attempt to regain control of of their own life and experiences. It’s a form of self-sacrifice and also an act of personal freedom for someone who feels completely out of control. I do not condone self-harm, but like a lot of my music ‘Mine’ is about my struggle with coming out of an intensely abusive relationship. In the ritual of hurting myself or taking something from myself I am at the very least in control of that act, when in so many other aspects of my life I felt hopeless.”

Check out the clip, featuring drag performer Violet Chachki (a former winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race) below.