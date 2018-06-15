Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Alice Glass releases new song “Mine” and haunting video: Stream

The haunting video features Violet Chachki of RuPaul's Drag Race

by
on June 15, 2018, 12:38pm
0 comments
alice glass mine video violet chachki skull
Alice Glass (Screenshot: "Mine")

Alice Glass announced her split from Crystal Castles in 2014, and last year revealed the reasons behind that split in a statement that accused former bandmate Ethan Kath of years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. That experience informed “CEASE AND DESIST”, a track released in January that she called “a call to arms for all survivors.”

Survival continues to be a theme of her work of late, if “Mine” in any indication. It’s a haunting track, a perfect backdrop for Glass’s lilting, almost otherworldly voice, and the video is similarly affecting. Through a press release, Glass addressed its origins, its resonances, and the concepts it explores (per Pitchfork):

“‘Mine’ is about someone who hurts themselves in an attempt to regain control of of their own life and experiences. It’s a form of self-sacrifice and also an act of personal freedom for someone who feels completely out of control. I do not condone self-harm, but like a lot of my music ‘Mine’ is about my struggle with coming out of an intensely abusive relationship. In the ritual of hurting myself or taking something from myself I am at the very least in control of that act, when in so many other aspects of my life I felt hopeless.”

Check out the clip, featuring drag performer Violet Chachki (a former winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race) below.

Sources

Previous Story
Grimes debuts new song “that’s what the drugs are for” in Apple ad: Watch
Next Story
Red Bull Music presents Peak Time with Teklife in Chicago
No comments