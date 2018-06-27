Alice In Chains announce new album, Rainier Fog, share sludgy “So Far Under”: Stream

Following the announcement of a massive tour and the release of lead single “The One You Know”, Alice in Chains have officially announced their follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. It’s called Rainier Fog, and it’s due out on August 24th via BMG.
Rainier Fog is the first Alice in Chains album in more than 20 years to be recorded in Seattle, where the band recorded at the same studio where, once upon a time, they laid down their 1995 self-titled LP. Additional recording was done in Nashville and Los Angeles with the help of producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. It was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).
Along with the announcement, the grunge icons has shared new single “So Far Under”, which should please longtime fans with its sludgy, sneering refrain. “It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem,” said singer and guitarist William DuVall in a press release. “The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script.”
He added about the song’s creation: “Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy – from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album.”
Alice in Chains have also added a new leg to their current tour, which includes slots at festival’s like California’s KAABOO Del Mar and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. See the dates, as well as the album artwork, below.
Rainier Fog Artwork:
Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:
06/28 – Padua, IT @ Sherwood
06/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, AT @ Arena Open Air Wien
07/01 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
07/05-07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/08 – Belford, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisboa, PT @ NOS Alive
07/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
08/31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
09/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
09/04 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
09/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
09/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
09/16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
10/20 – Newkirk, OK @ First Council Casino
10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
10/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/27 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Events Center