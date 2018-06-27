Alice In Chains announce new album, Rainier Fog, share sludgy “So Far Under”: Stream

Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky

Following the announcement of a massive tour and the release of lead single “The One You Know”, Alice in Chains have officially announced their follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. It’s called Rainier Fog, and it’s due out on August 24th via BMG.

Rainier Fog is the first Alice in Chains album in more than 20 years to be recorded in Seattle, where the band recorded at the same studio where, once upon a time, they laid down their 1995 self-titled LP. Additional recording was done in Nashville and Los Angeles with the help of producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. It was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

Along with the announcement, the grunge icons has shared new single “So Far Under”, which should please longtime fans with its sludgy, sneering refrain. “It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem,” said singer and guitarist William DuVall in a press release. “The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script.”

He added about the song’s creation: “Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy – from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album.”

Alice in Chains have also added a new leg to their current tour, which includes slots at festival’s like California’s KAABOO Del Mar and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. See the dates, as well as the album artwork, below.

Rainier Fog Artwork:

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Padua, IT @ Sherwood

06/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, AT @ Arena Open Air Wien

07/01 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

07/05-07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/08 – Belford, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisboa, PT @ NOS Alive

07/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

08/31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

09/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

09/04 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

09/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

09/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

09/16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Newkirk, OK @ First Council Casino

10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

10/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/27 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Events Center