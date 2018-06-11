Alkaline Trio announces North American headlining tour

Alkaline Trio, photo by Jon Weiner

Since taking over for Tom DeLonge in Blink-182, Matt Skiba hasn’t shown much love to his other band, Alkaline Trio. This fall, however, Alkaline Trio will reconvene for an expansive headlining tour of North America.

The tour is divided into two legs scheduled for August and October. Garage rockers together PANGEA, who released the solid Bulls and Roosters LP last year, will be joining Alkaline Trio for all dates.

“Seems like ages since we’ve properly toured and we couldn’t be more excited to get back out and play for the best fans a band could ask for,” says Skiba in a press statement. “If people are half as psyched as we are then it’s gonna be a party!” Sounds good, Sammy Hagar.

See the full tour itinerary below, as well as My Shame Is True’s “I Wanna Be a Warhol”. Grab tickets here.

Back in February, bassist Dan Andriano hinted at new music from Alklaine Trio, saying in an interview, “here’s not an inch of me that feels like we’re done making music, or we’re done making new stuff. I wanna be a band that people want to hear new stuff from. Because I feel like I’m still in a band that wants to write good, new music.” The band’s last release came in the form of 2013’s My Shame is True.

Alkaline Trio 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

08/04 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin *

08/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/08 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall *

08/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

08/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

08/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

08/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA *

08/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

08/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues *

10/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

10/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

* = w/ together PANGEA