AMC launches MoviePass competitor with Stubs A-List subscription service

AMC Stubs Subscription Program

Most can agree that MoviePass, the moviegoing pass that allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want in theaters for an astoundingly low monthly fee, isn’t long for this world, at least not in its current iteration. Previous reports have indicated that the company is “operating at a significant loss” and the blatant transparency in its desire to collect user data points to future endeavors that may or may not work to service moviegoers. Furthermore, Moviepass’ model hasn’t made it many friends in the theater space, as it’s had a contentious relationship with AMC Theatres since the subscription service first lowered its price to $10 per month last summer. Following the announcement, AMC looked into the possibility of legal action to block MoviePass from being used in its theaters and predicted the company would fail because of its unsustainable business model.

Now, AMC is striking back with its own subscription model. Meet AMC Stubs A-List, which allows members to see up to three “regular” movies a week for $19.95 a month. That’s more money and less movies than movie pass, but AMC calls it a “sustainable” model in a statement, and also offers other benefits.

Those benefits include free upgrades on popcorn and soda, express service at the box office and concession stand, and no online ticketing fees. Members can also see multiple movies in one day, so long as they allow a two-hour break between showtimes. The can also view available movies in any format, including Imax, Dolby Cinema, and Real 3D, which isn’t always the case with MoviePass.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including Imax, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres.

It’s not as sweet a deal as MoviePass, but it might be the best option once the dream that is MoviePass transforms into its final form, the likes of which we’re still only predicting.