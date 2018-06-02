Menu
Amy Seimetz to play Rachel Creed in Pet Sematary remake

Alien: Covenant star will play the wife to Jason Clarke's Louis Creed

on June 02, 2018, 6:40pm
The Creed family is coming together for Paramount’s forthcoming remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. Months ago, we learned that Jason Clarke signed on to play lead Louis Creed, and now we know who’s playing his wife, Rachel: Amy Seimetiz.

According to Variety, the Alien: Covenant actress has joined the all-star cast, which also includes award-winning actor John Lithgow as the wise Maine old-timer Jud Crandall. In Mary Lambert’s 1989 original, the role was played by Denise Crosby.

As previously reportedStarry Eyes filmmakers Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch will be directing from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler. The film is currently slated for an April 19th, 2019 release with filming set to begin this summer.

In related news, The Losers’ Club, our weekly King podcast, recently dedicated a whole month to the harrowing 1983 novel, even spending a good hour with director Mary Lambert to talk about the original film and its sequel.

Listen below and subscribe now.

