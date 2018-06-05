Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the new voices of The Addams Family

The Addams Family (MGM)

Since 1938, when they first appeared in The New Yorker in comic form, the Addams Family have existed as an antidote to dull, everyday American families. Creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and really just altogether ooky, Morticia, Gomez and the rest of the household have moved between media, from comics to classic TV to a pair of bonafide Hollywood hits in the early ’90s. Now, they’ll move on to the most modern form of media: the CG animated feature.

MGM announced today that a new The Addams Family cartoon movie will be co-directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the team behind Sausage Party. Much like that feature (with, assumedly, fewer food orgies this time around), Vernon and Tiernan will bring together an all-star cast to play the latest incarnation of the endearing weirdos. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will step into the shoes of the family’s primary caregivers, Gomez and Morticia Addams (respectively). Also lending their voices to the film will be Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. They’ll square off with Allison Janney’s Margaux Needler, craven reality TV makeover hostess. Check out the first look at the animated family above.

It’s only fair that there be an Addams Family for every generation, and hopefully Vernon and Tiernan will be able to capture some of the good-nature grossness of the original, and maybe a bit of its old-time sincerity as well. The Addams Family will arrive in theaters in the thick of the witching season, on October 11th, 2019.