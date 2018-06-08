Josh Homme, Barack Obama, Iggy Pop, others pay tribute to Anthony Bourdain

The world woke up to sad news today when we all learned of the death of Anthony Bourdain, the beloved TV personality, chef, and author. The 61-year-old died of an apparent suicide in France while filming an episode of his CNN show Parts Unknown. In the wake of his passing, prominent individuals from former political leaders to rock icons have been paying tribute to the late world traveler via social media.
Former President Barack Obama sent out a picture of himself and Bourdain from an 2016 episode of Parts Unknown shot in Hanoi, Vietnam. “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together,” Obama wrote.
Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who appeared on No Reservations and wrote the Parts Unknown theme song with Mark Lanegan, expressed his shock at the loss on Twitter. “Dammit Tony. I’m so sorry,” he wrote. “I’m so destroyed. I love you brother. I miss you too much already.” Lanegan also released a statement, saying he was “heartbroken. @Bourdain was such a positive force in my life and so many others. A great friend and artist. What a sad fucking day.”
Iggy Pop, Tegan & Sara, El-P, the E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt, and Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace were among the many other musicians who sent messages in tribute to Bourdain, as did celebrities like Patton Oswalt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bryan Cranston, and Jimmy Kimmel. Unsurprisingly, a number of celebrity chefs did as well, including Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Emeril Lagasse, Sandra Lee, and Tom Colicchio. Perhaps most touching of all, one of Bourdain’s favorite New York City Jewish delis, Barney Greengrass, honored his passing by setting an empty table at their restaurant with his regular breakfast order: a toasted bagel with a Nova Scotia lox and egg scramble.
See all these tributes and more below. CNN has planned a weekend of programming remembering their late host, starting with the special tribute Remembering Anthony Bourdain tonight at 10:00 pm EST. A marathon of Bourdain’s favorite Parts Unknown episodes will air Saturday, June 9th at 8:00 pm, with the previously scheduled Berlin episode debuting Sunday, June 10th at 9:00 pm with a special introduction from Anderson Cooper. The Remembering Anthony Bourdain tribute will then follow again at 10:00 pm.