Opposites attract in Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry” video: Watch

Arcade Fire's "Chemistry" video

Peter Venkman put it best when he said dogs and cats living together was the epitome of mass hysteria. But in a world full of sharks, maybe puppies and kittens finding love together is the kind of madness we really need. At least, that’s what’s posited in the new video for Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry”.

Directed by Ray Tintori and featuring animation by Starburns Industries (Rick & Morty, Community), the visuals for the Everything Now track focus on the forbidden love between pooch and pussy cat. Working as a caterer at a wedding, a gruff but adorable pup catches the eye of a gorgeous feline — who happens to be the bride (played by Tootie Tootz of TV’s Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce fame). The sharks that make up the wedding party aren’t having it, and take the lovesick doggy out back for a beatdown. Undeterred, the shaggy boy comes back hard, eventually taking his frisky furball up into space to battle a robo-shark before landing back on Earth and partying it up at Mardi Gras. (Uh, yea, things take a hell of a turn in that third act.) Check it out below.

The “Chemistry” video comes as Arcade Fire get ready to kick off the next leg of the “Everything Now Continued” tour. They’re in Europe through June, but will be back in North America for July. Find their updated schedule below, and snag tickets here.

Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion

06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena

06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/04 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/06 – Riga, LV @ Mezaparks Green Theatre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

08/15 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Praia do Taboao

08/16 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshool

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful