Opposites attract in Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry” video: Watch

Peter Venkman put it best when he said dogs and cats living together was the epitome of mass hysteria. But in a world full of sharks, maybe puppies and kittens finding love together is the kind of madness we really need. At least, that’s what’s posited in the new video for Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry”.
Directed by Ray Tintori and featuring animation by Starburns Industries (Rick & Morty, Community), the visuals for the Everything Now track focus on the forbidden love between pooch and pussy cat. Working as a caterer at a wedding, a gruff but adorable pup catches the eye of a gorgeous feline — who happens to be the bride (played by Tootie Tootz of TV’s Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce fame). The sharks that make up the wedding party aren’t having it, and take the lovesick doggy out back for a beatdown. Undeterred, the shaggy boy comes back hard, eventually taking his frisky furball up into space to battle a robo-shark before landing back on Earth and partying it up at Mardi Gras. (Uh, yea, things take a hell of a turn in that third act.) Check it out below.
The “Chemistry” video comes as Arcade Fire get ready to kick off the next leg of the “Everything Now Continued” tour. They’re in Europe through June, but will be back in North America for July. Find their updated schedule below, and snag tickets here.
Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion
06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena
06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/04 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic
08/06 – Riga, LV @ Mezaparks Green Theatre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
08/15 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Praia do Taboao
08/16 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/21 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshool
09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful