Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are already engaged

The pop star and SNL comedian had been dating for less than a month

June 11, 2018
Ariana Grande is engaged to comedian and SNL cast member Pete Davison, according to PEOPLE.

The couple only began dating in mid-May following Grande’s breakup from longtime boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. Davidson, too, was newly single after ending a lengthy relationship with Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Davidson had already commemorated their relationship by getting a pair of tattoos, one of Grande’s trademark rabbit ears, and another featuring Grande’s initials.

