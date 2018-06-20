Ariana Grande shares video for Nicki Minaj collaboration “The Light is Coming”: Watch

Ariana Grande in the "The Light Is Coming" video

Last night, Ariana Grande confirmed the release of her new album, Sweetener, which will be released on August 17th through Republic Records. She also shared the latest single, another Nicki Minaj collaboration called “The Light is Coming”, and now she’s unveiled the visuals for the Pharrell-produced track.

The clip finds Grande and Minaj in a dark forest, with the former dancing and twirling through the trees. If you notice she’s wearing some fresh kicks, that’s because the whole production is a collaboration with Reebok. For the first 24 hours of its online existence, the “The Light is Coming” video will only be available for viewing at Reebok’s website, so click over to check it out now. There, you can also enter to win a signed pair of the Classic Rapides Grande wears in the video.

Minaj, meanwhile, has also been teasing a video for her other recent collaboration with Grande, “Bed”. That track is from the rapper’s forthcoming Queen, and the visuals will see the pair splashing about in a pool filled with bubbles, where you can be sure no one is rocking Reeboks. You can check out a teaser of the clip below.