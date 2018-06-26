Ariana Grande celebrates birthday with “Raindrops” song and video: Watch

Ariana Grande "Raindrops" video

Ariana Grande turns 25 today and she’s celebrating her birthday with a new single and music video for “Raindrops”. It marks the latest preview of new album Sweetener, which arrives August 17th via Republic Records.

A touching and powerful a cappella track, it finds the pop star grieving the loss of a loved one. “When raindrops fell, down from the sky,” she sings, “The day you left me, an angel cried.” As for the visual, it was helmed by Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers (Kendrick Lamar, Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”) and follows Grande as she belts the song from the steps of an epic staircase. The clip also nods to the upside down artwork for Sweetener.

Check it out below.

ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍs 🌫 arianagrande.lnk.to/sweetener @sweetener A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

Since returning this year, Grande has been releasing material left and right — as well as speeding down the fast track to marriage. In recent weeks, she’s collaborated with Nicki Minaj twice (“Bed”, “The Light Is Coming”) and Troye Sivan (“Dance to This”).