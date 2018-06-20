Ariana Grande shares “The Light is Coming” featuring Nicki Minaj, produced by Pharrell: Stream

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

Exciting times for Ariana Grande. Not only is she engaged to Pete Davidson, but she’s got a new album on the way. It’s called Sweetener and, as announced tonight, it’s due to arrive on August 17th through Republic Records.

Additionally, Grande has shared the second single from the album, “The Light is Coming”, which was produced by Pharrell and features vocals from frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj. Listen below. A music video for the song will be released exclusively on Reebok.com on Wednesday at Noon EST.

“The Light is Coming” follows Sweetener’s lead single, “No Tears Left to Cry”. It also marks Grande’s second collaboration with Minaj in as many weeks; last week the pair teamed up for “Bed”, a track set to appear on Minaj’s own upcoming album, Queen, which arrives one week before Sweetener on August 10th.

Check out the newly unveiled album artwork for Sweetener below: